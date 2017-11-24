TV CHEAT SHEET: Applause, Applause

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

Applause, Applause

Russell Peters, The Indian Detective

There are some comedians who can act (Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx and Russell Brand) and there are some who can’t (yep, I’m looking at you, Jerry Seinfeld). After the barrage of promos for its four-part miniseries, I had my doubts about its star. Not because I didn’t think Russell Peters couldn’t be funny because he obviously is. But there was no way he could tackle the drama that goes with The Indian Detective’s comedic moments, right?

Wrong.

Peters is an absolute joy to watch and, yes, he can act. Convincingly. Surprisingly. To be honest, the only thing you might have trouble buying is Peters as a constable for the Toronto police department.

It’s when his character, Doug D’Mello, gets caught up in a murder mystery while visiting his father in Mumbai that things get serious. And funny. Because, yes, murders don’t exactly bring in the laughs but that’s when the fish-out-of-Indian-water jokes begin. “In Canada, if you needed to identify me, I’d be Indian. But in India, 100% not Indian. I’m from the south of Canada, we’re a little darker over there.”

Don’t get me wrong, Peters is basically playing his snarky, likable self but there are times he also makes you forget he’s an international comic sensation who crushes standup. Bravo, Russell.

Must-Watch

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Unlike most SVU episodes, which feature a heinous crime, the ensuing investigation and the frustrating trial, next week’s “Something Happened” takes a departure from that structure. Instead, this extraordinary hour (which airs next Wednesday on CTV and NBC) is almost entirely an interview between Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and a rape victim (Melora Walters), who has an emotional story to tell. In order to get Laurel to recall the details of her terrible, traumatic night, Olivia has to confront demons of her own, demons that have consumed her and affected her life. If you’re an SVU fan, this is one that shouldn’t be missed.

Reality Bites

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo

If you never seem to be able to get your grubby little paws on Bruno Mars tickets (damn you, scalpers!), this is the next best thing. The singing superstar’s first primetime special airs next Wednesday on CBS and, of course, he kicks it off in grand style: atop the Apollo Theater’s landmark marquee in NYC.

Featuring never-before-seen stage performances throughout the broadcast, as Bruno and the Hooligans take to the streets, entertaining, singing and visiting with locals in intimate, must-see moments, this is way better than the cost of those jacked-up concert tickets. OK, almost. But just as magical.

PROMISING CASTING

Julianna Margulies, Dietland

AMC’s upcoming original series, based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel, is set against the backdrop of the beauty industry. It needed the perfect actress to play a magazine editor whose world is turned upside down when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in the industry. It’s so different from Margulies’ previous roles (Alicia Florrick, Carol Hathaway) which makes it so fun. Can’t wait to eat this up. This Emmy winner knows how to pick roles!

Jay Baruchel, Letterkenny

Because CraveTV’s comedy isn’t funny enough, it’s adding a couple new characters — including tiki torch-carrying out-of-towner Hard Right Jay. And who better to play him than the Montreal-born actor, director and producer? The only problem? He’s a reported Habs fan; he might have to trade in his jersey for a Shamrocks one. Pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er.

Alexander Skarsgård, The Little Drummer Girl

AMC’s upcoming miniseries, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by John le Carré, was looking for an intriguing stranger who also happens to be an Israeli intelligence officer. Enter the Emmy winner. Here’s hoping Skarsgård’s recent dreadful George Costanza ‘do will have grown back properly before shooting begins.

RENEWAL NOTICE

The Brave

Not since CBS’s Limitless have I been this passionate about a show. Which doesn’t bode well since that was cancelled after one season. But The Brave — you know, that OTHER military drama that DOESN’T star David Boreanaz — is so, so good and deserves more time to shine.

As far as ratings go, things don’t look promising. It loses a lot of its lead-in audience; understandable considering The Voice viewers don’t necessarily seem like those who think The Brave is for them. But a little ray of hope came late last week when the network announced some of its midseason scheduling, and Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment, included a brief love letter to the show, calling it a “compelling drama with top-notch production values,” adding they “couldn’t be prouder of the work they all do.” Damn right. But the announcement did add that “a decision on a second season will be made at a later date.”

With four left in its 13-episode season, and the crazy cliffhanger this past Monday, I need more. We need more. Give it its due. Find it, watch it, I swear you’ll love it.

The Brave returns on Monday, January 1.