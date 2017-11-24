Peachiest of them all

If anything taught us last season on Real Housewives of Atlanta, it’s you better have the receipts before you spill any tea and throw any shade.

Arguably the biggest trainwreck in the franchise history happened earlier this year during a toxic and disturbing finale that saw Phaedra Parks exposed for her lies. (The vindictive legal eagle was caught lying about co-star and Xscape alum Kandi Burruss, whom she claimed tried to drug and ‘rape’ her other castmate Porsha Williams; Parks was consequently fired.)

While dysfunction is still the frontburner storyline on the peachy series, Cynthia Bailey, notably the healthiest and nicest housewife of them all, is stealing the show as she undergoes a beautiful catharsis and rebirth of sorts which has been inspiring to watch.

She just turned a reinvigorated 50; bought a secluded lake house; is gracefully navigating her daughter turning into an adult; is forming a new friendship with

ex-hubby Peter Thomas; is balancing a booming career and brand; and is re-entering the dating world on her own terms.

Oh, and her and BFF NeNe Leakes, who has triumphantly returned to the series, are partners in crime again after a two-year estrangement.

24 Hours sipped some tea with the former Wilhelmina model, Essence and Vanity Fair cover star and part-time actress:

How’s the most beautiful and talented housewife of them all?

I like you already!

And you’re the sanest!

[Laughs!]

I’m 43 ... and inching towards 50, which you just celebrated. What can I expect?

I made a big deal out of me turning 50 because I felt like it was important for me to embrace. I don’t look at it like I’m getting older; I looked at it like I’m just getting started. 50 is fabulous. It’s more of everything. My businesses are flourishing. I have a beautiful lake home, Lake Bailey. I’m at peace. I’m dating. I’m having fun. Before I turned 50, I spent a lot of time working and focusing on others. Now I’m focused on me!

Anything you wish you knew back in the day to help you better navigate the hard times?

In life, you have to go through the good and bad times. I try to live my life without regrets. If you don’t have happiness or peace, give yourself a time limit to make

something work. Life is too short to make something work that isn’t. Life shouldn’t be that hard and difficult. Now, if something isn’t making me happy, I’m moving on much faster than I used to!

Let’s talk about the crazy show. Last season was lit! Is there pressure this season to top the mad finale?

Last season ended up being a little dark — especially at the end. Most of the drama was about something that wasn’t even true. Someone’s character was damaged and the lie was (just vile). The reunion was very dark. We went to a place we didn’t need to go to. Throwing shade is one thing ... but when the ladies feel like they need to start making things up to be entertaining, then I think it’s no longer real or fun to watch. I didn’t feel last season was fun to watch. I didn’t want to trade places with Kandi for one second. She’s a mother, wife and owns a brand — it really did hurt her. Although she was vindicated at the finale, a lot of those lies still live on the Internet. A lot of viewers didn’t watch the finale ... I know there’s still a lot of inaccurate information on the blogs about me, because blogs don’t tend to fact check anything, which is unfortunate.

It was uncomfortable to watch but I felt the show was really intersecting with the fake news moment in the zeitgeist so I found that a bit fascinating. I was always on to Phaedra so it was compelling to see you ladies figure her out. Happy thoughts: Your girl NeNe is back ...

When I first came on the show, I came on as NeNe’s friend. We have a lot of history, but when we fell out, we fell out all the way. We didn’t talk for a couple of years, which was good for both of us. It gave us time to miss each other and realize how close we are. It allowed us to organically come back together. We kind of picked up where we left off. I’m glad we didn’t force it. When you’re real friends, you get past stuff. I like where we are now.

With the sexual harassment and abuse scandals engulfing America, do you think there has been a concrete shift? You worked as a model for so many years ... and your daughter Noelle is a young woman now.

The whole woman movement needed to happen for a while. Now that it’s happening, it’s not going to stop. There’s still a lot to learn about sexual harassment. Noelle recently turned 18 years old and I want her to understand that behaviour is not appropriate and it’s OK to speak up. I’ve definitely been in these

situations myself. I dealt with them the best I knew how. It’s great seeing all these women coming out and telling their stories no matter how dark they are. There’s still so much fear and blurry situations we have to navigate through.

What are you binge-watching these days?

Pretty much CNN! With our new president [Donald Trump], the world is very different and interesting to watch. I gotta make sure I’m kept abreast of the latest developments.

That’s how I feel about your show!

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Slice Sundays at 8 p.m.