MOVIE CHEAT SHEET - It's time to scrap the DCEU

THE BIG STORY:

It’s time to scrap the DCEU

Enough is enough, Warner Bros. It’s time to scrap the DC Extended Universe. It ain’t workin’ and Justice League should be the final nail in its coffin.

Let’s look at the excruciating facts. Last weekend, Justice League, the most important title in the DCEU thus far, opened to a disappointing $94 million dollars and another critical dismantling. It became the lowest North American opening of a DCEU flick to date and it’s projected to lose the studio up to $100 million dollars. Ouch. And, let’s not forget, the film itself was awful … just like every other DCEU movie not called Wonder Woman.

The truth is that the DCEU can’t hold a candle to its competition, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in any respect. It can’t find a tone or identity that works. Its characters develop too hastily and its stories escalate at a ridiculous pace. Every grim, earth-threatening battle that has to be won by the DC heroes feels redundant. It’s becoming painful to witness.

A Justice League 2, a Suicide Squad 2 or any other DCEU team-up should not be made. No one wants it. Say goodbye to Batfleck and Cavill’s boring Superman. Just focus on quality standalone films with DC heroes. Make Wonder Woman 2 and Aquaman incredible on their own. Start fresh with a new Batman.

WB, it’s time to cut your losses and spare us from any further DCEU agony. (Turn to page 32 for Mark Daniell’s thoughts on the malfunction.)

FLICK HITS:

Baffling Blade Runner

It turns out that Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is just like us … and I don’t mean Canadian. He too can’t figure out why his solid, critically lauded, sci-fi sequel was an international box office disappointment. When asked about his film’s mediocre payoff this week, Villeneuve said, “I’m still digesting it … I think because maybe people were not familiar enough with the universe. And the fact that the movie’s long … I don’t know. It’s still a mystery to me. I make movies … I don’t sell them.” I’m with you, Denis. I have no idea why BR-2049 didn’t clean up at the box office. I just hope you’ll be able to make another.

More Murder to suffer through

If you thought that Murder on the Orient Express was actually good, and not a sluggish, style over substance flop, I have some great news for you. You’re getting a sequel. 20th Century Fox has officially greenlit an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile as a sequel to Murder (as teased at the end of the film). Kenneth Branagh, along with his ridiculous moustache, is expected to return as both director and lead. Sounds like this might turn into a franchise, non?

Marvel-ous Jude

Let’s lighten up the mood! This week deserves some positive superhero movie news, and thanks to Marvel, we got some. It was just announced that the cast of 2019’s Captain Marvel has gotten even stronger. In addition to Oscar winners Brie Larson (in lead), Samuel L. Jackson, and Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn, Oscar-nominated Jude Law has officially joined the squad. Law will star as Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, who becomes the mentor for Larson’s Carol Danvers. Yet another solid addition to the MCU.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

Pixar perfect: Coco

As expected, Pixar has delivered more animated perfection with Coco. Critics are praising the film for being both visually stunning and musically delightful. Its narrative, which explores Mexican culture/traditions, family, life and death, is being described as original, touching and heartfelt. And yes, it boasts some classic Pixar wit. Coco is a safe bet for the entire family this weekend.

Overruled: Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Critics are still down on Dan Gilroy’s American legal drama that premiered at TIFF back in September. Despite Denzel Washington’s star power and an intriguing narrative, this film is being called confused, schmaltzy, sloppy and heavy-handed. Don’t waste a weekend outing. Save this title for home viewing.

Reel Talk:

“I try to stay the f--- away from what people say. Some of my friends said, ‘Justice League isn’t doing well’ and it kind of bummed me out. I don’t want to look up the bad and the negativity. It doesn’t help.”

— Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, on how he’s dealing with Justice League getting critically panned.