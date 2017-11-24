MARKETPLACE: Beware Black Friday deals

Ever notice that after doing some online shopping or browsing products online, the ads on websites seem to have been personalized just for you? They have. And a CBC Marketplace investigation reveals that your browsing history and other personal information can affect not just the ads - but also your price.

Shoppers accessing the same website at the same time can be shown different prices for the same product based on information stored on their computer or mobile device. It's a form of price discrimination that some companies and websites use as a deliberate strategy.

"The more information they have on an individual, the more they can prey on your needs or your desires," says Jesse Hirsh, a technology expert and internet strategist. "[They can] charge you something more for something you really want and maybe charge you less for something you're on the fence about as a way to persuade you to make that purchase," Hirsh says.

Websites can tell a lot about a person who may be just visiting their site. Cookies, your IP address, and other information shared by your computer can help companies pinpoint your general location, what device you're using, and what products you've viewed or researched.

Although there are ways to control a website's access to your computer's cookies, tightening your privacy settings may not the solution - at least not as far as your wallet is concerned. The Marketplace test revealed sometimes using an "incognito" browser that hides your cookies gave shoppers a better price than their usual browser, where on other sites the opposite was true.

Marketplace testers searched the same destinations and dates at the same time and saw that some hotels were priced differently from browser to browser or on their phone compared to using a laptop computer. When there were price differences, they varied on different desktop browsers but were nearly always cheaper on mobile devices.

A CBC online poll of over 2,000 Canadians says that half of those polled are unfamiliar with the way companies use personal data to customize online shopping offers and that seven in 10 of those polled are concerned about their behaviour/habits being tracked without their knowledge.

An equal proportion is also concerned about being offered different prices based on their browsing/search history and online shopping habits. And only 18% believe they have control over what companies know about them online.

You can't afford to miss the full Marketplace investigation into online shopping, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on CBC.