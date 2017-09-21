Thank God this cop brought a gun to a knife fight.

There would have been a funeral if he hadn’t.

It was actually not a knife fight but a man stabbing another up to 100 times. If it weren’t for a Toronto Police officer’s bullet, the outcome likely would have been worse.

Both the victim and his alleged attacker, who was shot in the torso by police, survived the incident.

The video of the attack is hard to watch. It’s disturbing. Infuriating. The police shooting, ironically, is the only thing that makes it bearable.

It saved a man’s life. A man who had just dropped his grandchildren at school and was attacked for no reason.

The SIU is investigating, but thanks to several videos, the court of public opinion has already rendered its verdict.

“That officer from 31 Division is a hero as far as I am concerned,” said Ross McLean, a former Toronto Police officer and crime consultant, who got to the scene last Thursday in the Jane St.-Driftwood Ave. area shortly after it happened. “There was no one else coming to help him. He was all on his own until the officers came to his rescue.”

Right there is the dilemma people faced.

What do you do when you see a fellow, helpless citizen being stabbed feverishly?

People at this scene brought out their cellphones and recorded it. Reporter Sam Pazzano said his police sources told him there are five cellphone video versions floating around.

Five people chose to video what transpired rather than mustering a response.

When you’re not there, it’s easy to say it might be better to get a big stick or a chair or something and try to stop it.

But Const. David Hopkinson said in such a situation, police tell people to not become a victims themselves. It’s better to stay out of it.

That’s what happened here. It appears no one was prepared to step in and try to stop this. The video shows there was somebody who drove their car up to the attacker, there were people who honked their horns and there were people who were horrified and screaming. There was so much stress on the knife, it actually broke.

And hopefully the police officer who fired the shot gets a medal because the alleged assailant and victim survived this horrible incident thanks to him.

Ming Tran, 26, has been charged with attempted murder and weapons charges.