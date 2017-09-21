Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery drama came rushing back to the reality TV star on Thursday after her family store was held-up by a woman.

Police officers were called to DASH in West Hollywood on Thursday morning after a woman walked in with a gun, according to TheBlast.

She pointed the revolver at a store employee but didn’t shoot. She then knocked over merchandise and fled.

Reports suggest the woman ranted about Cuba, yelling “Stay away from Cuba” at the cashier.

Kim Kardashian was held up by robbers in France almost a year ago. She was bound and gagged as the thugs ransacked her apartment.