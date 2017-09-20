TORONTO -

The real estate impresario brazenly assassinated in a downtown steak house appears whistling clean, according to cops.

And so far detectives appear stymied as to a motive why successful, well-liked father-of-two Simon Giannini’s shining life should end in such a sordid manner.

The 54-year-old was shot to death in what investigators are calling a professional hit at the Michael’s on Simcoe steak house last Saturday night in front of shocked diners in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

Giannini was recently going through a divorce but police aren’t linking the homicide to domestic strife.

Ironically, Giannini was Facebook friends with Francesca Matus, the 52-year-old Keswick woman who was strangled to death with her American boyfriend in a Belize sugar cane field last April.

Matus’ murder remains unsolved.

At a news conference Wednesday, Det. Shannon Dawson wouldn’t say whether the slaying was linked to Giannini’s alleged criminal brother, Frank.

The Toronto Sun has learned that Frank Giannini was allegedly involved in boiler room operations in Thailand — a scam where sellers get purchasers to buy dud stocks.

In addition, Giannini, 53, was also accused of driving drunk in the Southeast Asian country and slamming into a small bus in 2010, killing two.

At the time of his arrest, the Pattay Mail reported: “Mr. Giannini was arrested by police at the scene, who suspected he was heavily intoxicated. Inside his badly damaged vehicle were two women he had just met at a bar.

“Mr. Giannini claimed he was from Bangkok and was unaware of the roundabout and upon inspection of the vehicle, drug taking paraphernalia was found in the car which included items commonly used to ingest Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice.’”

No charges were ever laid and some hinted Giannini had paid off cops and the families of the victims.

An investigative reporter in Thailand, Andrew Drummond, exposed Giannini’s alleged machinations.

A Texan insider — Phillip Bean — told Drummond that in the boiler room in Bangkok, sellers were virtual prisoners with Giannini allegedly holding their passports.

Bean told Drummond that drugs were consumed on a grand scale in the boiler room. The operation was eventually raided and Giannini and his partner were busted on heroin charges.

The duo were released last year, Drummond reports. Typically, foreigners busted on drug charges are deported to their home countries.

Bean — who worked in the boiler room — told Drummond that Frank and Simon Giannini didn’t get along.

“After the publicity of his brother’s arrest Simon tracked me down on Facebook. It was clear from that conversation that he knew his brother was (allegedly) a crook,” Bean told Drummond. “I told him what I knew.”

COPS RELEASE VIDEO

Toronto Police have released video of the gunman in the deadly weekend shooting at a Toronto steakhouse.

Real estate broker Simon Giannini, 54, was fatally shot while at Michael's On Simcoe on Saturday around 8:55 p.m.

As many as 150 people were inside the Entertainment District steakhouse when the gunshots rang out. The hooded killer fled in a white SUV.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the gunman. Contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.