CIRQUE'S VOLTA: See. It. Now!

WE SAY: 4 out of 5

SARAH HANLON/ 24 HOURS

Put down your phone and go see Volta.

This action-packed Cirque Du Soleil show is what creative director Michael Smith calls a one-of-kind moment for the long-running Canadian theatrical producer. Not only does Volta pack a profound message about self-expression but the high voltage show has brought the extreme sports thrills of Parkour, BMX and trial bike riding to the big top for the first time.

Volta's protagonist is Waz, the blue-haired host of Quid Pro Quo, the most popular reality TV game show in the Volta world. Played by talented So You Think You Can Dance finalist and Cirque alum Joey Arrigo, Waz wears a helmet of gold not just to match his fantastic David Bowie-esque outfit but also, to hide his true self.

Unlike some other Cirque shows, Volta has a specific message and Arrigo impressively carries the show, not just with his dance, but with his acting skills. As we watch Waz dive into his journey of self-discovery, we are transported to the magical world of Volta - where things are not where they seem.

The crowd is instantly engaged in the show, Quid Pro Quo that is, each section of the audience begins cheering for their assigned representative and everything seems all fun and games. Whoever wins will become an 'Elite, 'which doesn't seem to mean much except for a better outfit, and those who lose will never get another chance to compete.

When we realize Volta's world isn't much more than people vying for rewardless attention, it's a pretty bleak existence.

The characters obsessed with fame of Volta live in a world and instant fortune where the everyman Greys flip from being glued to their phones to trying to impress the crowd-not a far cry from our cellphone and Instagram-obsessed society.

It's here the show actually begins. We start to see the inner turmoil of the popular host. He has lost his way and feels hollow, represented by his young-self coming to him in the form of flashbacks.

One noticeable difference between Waz's adult and childhood self? As a child, Waz didn't hide his blue feathered hair. When Waz is visited by The Free Spirits, who are driven by impulses and dreams, everything changes, he feels compelled to break out of his shell. At Volta they have a saying - let your blue hair show. That's just what Waz does - and watching his journey is spectacular.

It's not an easy one though, plagued but his new fears and worries Waz struggles with embracing his new self. The constant pressure from his manager slash sidekick Shood Kood Wood doesn't help. Played by the incredibly charismatic Wayne Wilson who completely nails the role, the Shood Kood Wood character that works on every angle. gives Volta a comedic edge The tricks of Volta start small but are still instantly captivating - fancy rope skipping and roller skating manoeuvres turned death defying acrobatics, intense Parkour and show-stopping bike tricks.

Smith, a long-time creative director with Cirque Du Soleil, told me that with the show being so heavy in action sports he wanted to make sure to keep that essential circus element that everyone expects, and the second act delivers on this front.

The production has even made some changes since notably successful runs in Montreal (where I saw the show) and Gatineau for its new Toronto audience.

Check out Cirque du Soleil's Volta under the Big Top at The Port Lands from Sept. 7 to Nov. 26. VIP and Behind the Scene packages are available.

Cirque du Soleil's Volta, The Port Lands Until Nov. 26