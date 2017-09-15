TORONTO -

Helena Bonham Carter says making a movie about the rights of the mentally ill -- in her case the TIFF drama, 55 Steps -- remains important in 2017.

“Because there are a hell of a lot of people that are mentally ill,” said the 51-year-old British actress to The Toronto Sun.

“And they are on the streets and also they’re probably on medication and they’re misunderstood and no one really knows how to approach people and that people are scared.

“I think it’s still as relevant,” she continued. “We haven’t really evolved that much more but they do know more about medication, they do know more about certain illness but it’s still something that’s not really accepted or discussed. We’ve done sexuality, we’re pretty good on sexuality now, it’s time mental illness has to be freed.”

In the movie, directed by Danish filmmaker Bille August, Bonham Carter plays a woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia in ‘80s-era San Francisco who believes she’s being over-medicated against her will and Swank plays her lawyer-turned-friend.

Bonham Carter and Swank had never met until just before the first day of filming in San Fran so their chemistry was a crapshoot.

“I thought, ‘Geez, there’s either going to be chemistry or no chemistry,’" said Bonham Carter to reporters.

“But thank God, she is the most wonderful woman and she’s unbelievably generous and she also likes playing tennis, not that I play tennis that well. Their friendship [in the film] is extraordinary and I think it was a surprise to [Hilary’s character] Colette. And (my character) Eleanor was desperate for any kind of contact, or any kind of recognition, but I don’t think she realized how important she ended up being at Colette’s side.”

Swank was not present on the TIFF red carpet for 55 Steps but that didn’t seem to bother the masses who chanted “Helena! Helena!” as Bonham Carter teetered on black heels, and carried a funny purse that said, “Queen,” on one side and “All I need is love & wifi,” on the other.